Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 315,909 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 315,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

