Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,844 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VeriSign worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

