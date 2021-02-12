Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,844 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of VeriSign worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after buying an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in VeriSign by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

