Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,758 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.19% of CTS worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTS opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

