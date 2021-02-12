Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,641 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Terex worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $38.54 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.