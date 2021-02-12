Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 662,052 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of EVO Payments worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.13 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.