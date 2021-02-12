Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,326 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

