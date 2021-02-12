Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,879 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Focus Financial Partners worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

