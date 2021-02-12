Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of First Merchants worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

