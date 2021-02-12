Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of 10x Genomics worth $25,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 648.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 371,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $192.45.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

