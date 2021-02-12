Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 554,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

