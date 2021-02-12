VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDL stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
