VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading Up 1.3%

VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)’s stock price were up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 2,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,207,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,034 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 68.42% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $165,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

