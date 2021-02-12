Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,083.59

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,083.59 and traded as high as $2,274.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,270.00, with a volume of 142,740 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,380.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,083.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 16 shares of company stock worth $35,706 over the last ninety days.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

