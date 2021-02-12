Vid Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Vid has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $84,988.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,677 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

