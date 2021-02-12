Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Up 0.2%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 8,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vident International Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

