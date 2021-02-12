Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Trading Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.95.

About Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

