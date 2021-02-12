Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) Shares Down 2.8%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.63. 293,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 140,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$494.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.95.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

