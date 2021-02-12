Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

VKTX opened at $8.71 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

