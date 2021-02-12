Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) Shares Down 0.8%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (NYSEARCA:BBP) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $59.89. 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.