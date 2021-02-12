Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

