Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 707,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,119,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Visionstate Corp. Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

