Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the January 14th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 643,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,388. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

