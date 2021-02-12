Vitae Market Cap Reaches $95.80 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $95.80 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

