Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) vs. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Critical Contrast

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vivos alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Obalon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -1,120.71% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 3,554.21 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 11.37 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Summary

Vivos beats Obalon Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.