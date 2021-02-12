VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,630 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of VMware worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in VMware by 782.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.