Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

NYSE VCRA traded up $12.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 99,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.