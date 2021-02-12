Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.
NYSE VCRA traded up $12.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 99,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $49.18.
In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Vocera Communications Company Profile
Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.
