Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

