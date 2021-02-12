Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Price Up 25.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shot up 25.5% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vocera Communications traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $52.92. 2,960,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 433,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.