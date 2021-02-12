Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.