Vocera Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 152 call options.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $2,307,000.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,960,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

