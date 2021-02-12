Vodi X Reaches Market Capitalization of $510,630.87 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $510,630.87 and $3,991.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.30 or 0.01107887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006461 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.05783812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Vodi X

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

