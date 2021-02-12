Vodi X (VDX) Trading Up 86.9% This Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $774,213.33 and $3,178.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 86.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

