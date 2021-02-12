Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 300,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 3,143,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,479. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.58, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,680 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Vonage by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,451 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vonage by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,738 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

