Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 300,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ VG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 3,143,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,479. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.58, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.