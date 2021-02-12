Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.