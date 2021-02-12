Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) traded up 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.78. 232,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 338,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.