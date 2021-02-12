Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $362.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.34 million to $389.94 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $460.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

