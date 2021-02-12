VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $218.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $156,459.49 and $218.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

