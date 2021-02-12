VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 54,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 604,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) Company Profile (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

