Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 201388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

