VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

