W Green Pay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,633.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $153,734.23 and $22,633.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.01100610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.44 or 0.05716463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00019716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.