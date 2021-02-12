W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.79-4.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.79-4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.01. 15,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

