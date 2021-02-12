W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.79-4.93 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

