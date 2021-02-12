W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.79-4.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

