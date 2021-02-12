W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73.

About W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC)

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

