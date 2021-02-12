Wagerr Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $5,954.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,144,287 coins and its circulating supply is 194,764,673 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

