Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. 12,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.13% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

