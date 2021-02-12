Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. 18,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,813. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

