Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.06

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $447.06 and traded as high as $509.00. Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) shares last traded at $505.00, with a volume of 17,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.06. The company has a market cap of £88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

